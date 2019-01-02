Integrated system will ensure quick response to emergency: GMDA chief

The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) is among the important initiatives that will equip the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) with a single dashboard to manage infrastructure development growth in the city in 2019, said GMDA chief Vivek Joshi.

In a first, it will enable them to respond quickly and effectively to an emergency or disaster through the standard operating procedure and step-by-step instructions.

Joshi, the chief executive officer, said that different government departments would be interlinked through ICCC to carry out development work in coordination with one other.

“The system will cover all government buildings, police stations and other important locations in Gurugram and IMT Manesar. Work of setting up the ICCC, laying optical fibre and installation of CCTV cameras — three major initiatives of 2018 — are underway and will be ready by June 2019,” said Joshi.

The official said that the optical fibre network will connect the systems across departments on the integrated platform.

“Our purpose of setting up the ICCC is to develop coordination among government agencies such as MCG, police, administration, NHAI, forests, PWD, HSIIDC, etc, through a single dashboard for infrastructure management and Smart City services, in terms of surveillance, traffic monitoring, control and enforcement, smart lighting, water, sewage and solid waste management, GIS services, public Wi-Fi and other citizen services,” Joshi said, adding that duct laying work (for optical fibre) started in August 2018 by the empanelled agencies.

“Till date, more than 200 kilometres (of 600 km) of the duct has been laid in the city and it will be completed progressively by June 2019,” he said. Besides that, intersections in Gurugram and Manesar have been identified for setting up closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to improve security and help monitor traffic and other works. The work is likely to be completed by June 2019.

GMDA was set up by the Haryana government in August 2017 and the authority began functioning from January 2018, under its first CEO, V Umashankar, who was transferred to the role of additional principal secretary to the CM, Haryana, two months ago. Joshi is the second CEO of the GMDA.

The creation of the GMDA was expedited after the ‘Gurujam’ of 2016, when a lack of coordination among state civic agencies resulted in a 20-hour traffic jam on the expressway, following monsoon showers.

TURNING POINT OF 2018

The launch of 50 low-floor buses, 25 each in September and December, by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited. The vehicle was jointly developed by the GMDA, MCG and HSIIDC Limited. The plan to start a city bus service had been pending for over five years.

“By June 2019, we will have launched 200 low-floor buses,” said Joshi.

