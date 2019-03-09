Intensified polio immunisation drive in Gurugram to begin tomorrow

A three-day long intensified pulse polio immunisation drive (IPPI) will begin in the district on Sunday, with an aim to cover around 3.5 lakh children below the age of five, according to the district health department.

For the drive, around 1,267 booths will be set up in different areas in the district. “The focus is on clusters and remote areas ,” Dr MP Singh, district urban nodal officer, Gurugram, said.

He added the drive will cover 10 primary health centres (PHCs) and 18 urban primary health centres (UPHCs), and that a door-to-door awareness drive will be conducted on Monday. More than 100 mobile teams of vaccinators and supervisors have been deputed.

According to the district health department, an IPPI is conducted annually to ensure thorough coverage of the vaccine.

Haryana was declared polio-free in 2014. However, officials said the district sees a large number of migrants every year and drives are conducted to ensure the virus doesn’t reappear.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:35 IST