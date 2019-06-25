Iraqi brothers in Gurugram for medical treatment duped of USD 2,400

A few hours after two Iraqi nationals landed in the city for a surgery at a private hospital on Sunday, three men allegedly duped them of USD2,400 (about Rs16.6 lakh) in Sector 52.

The police said that the suspects posed as police officers and insisted on checking the currency that the two brothers was carrying.

Similar incidents have been reported from the city in the past, wherein suspects have poses as police officers and stolen money from foreign nationals, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 5pm when they had gone to a vegetable market in Wazirabad from their hotel in Sector 52.

“While returning to our hotel, three men, who were in a white car, stopped us. They said that they are police officers and had a tip-off that my brother and I were carrying fake currency. After checking our wallets and bags, they left. When we were about to reach our hotel, I noticed that USD2,400 were missing from the cash,” one of the victim stated in his complaint.

Ishar Ahmed, an interpreter who helped the victims file the police complaint, said the two brothers had called him regarding the incident.

“When they described the incident to me over the phone, I told them that no police officer stops people on the road to check their currency. They were carrying both Indian and American currency,” Ahmed said.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Sunday.

Sector 53 police station assistant sub-inspector Mangal Singh said, “The two Iraqis had come to the city on Sunday afternoon. One of them is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The incident took place in the evening. The suspected men are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 03:09 IST