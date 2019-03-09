Iraqi undergoing chemotherapy duped of $4,300 in Gurugram

A foreign national was allegedly duped of $4,300 by a man who claimed to be from Turkey, who engaged him in a conversation.

According to the police, the suspect fled with the Iraqi national’s money on Thursday evening from a Sector 39 park. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

The man who was allegedly conned has been identified as Wahhab Razzaq, who is a resident of Baghdad. He is undergoing chemotherapy at a private hospital.

The police said Razzaq was sitting in the park with his wife when a man claiming to be from Turkey approached them and engaged them in a conversation.

The suspect reportedly told him that he had never seen foreign currency notes and inquired if Razzaq was carrying any with him.

“The victim opened his bag, in which he had kept currency notes of Iraq and Unites States of America. The accused allegedly stole the bundle of US dollars and fled. The victim was unable to chase him,” said a police official.

Police said that since Razzaq has difficulty in speaking English, he had reported the matter to an interpreter, who filed the complaint on his behalf.

The interpreter, Mohammad Quamrul Islam, said Razzaq had come to the city only a week ago. “The victim is in his mid-50s and has come here for medical treatment In the past three months, several such incidents have been reported where thieves posing as policemen have duped foreign nationals who come here for treatments,” said Islam.

Dalbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said the accused in this case was suspected to be a foreign national and the police are trying to trace him. “This does not seem to be the handiwork of the gang, which was allegedly involved in earlier cases,” said Singh.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:28 IST