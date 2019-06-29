Issue nod for change of land use in 45 days, says DTCP chief

Days after the government changed the land norms for grant of change of land use (CLU), the department of town and country planning (DTCP) directed its officials to ensure that these permissions are granted within 45 days.

KM Pandurang, director, DTCP, who held a review meeting in Gurugram on Friday, directed the officials to accelerate the submission of field reports so that the final decision can be taken at the earliest and certificates issued to the applicants.

Pandurang further directed officials to hold meetings with developers and landowners to convince them to set up affordable housing projects under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) scheme that was recently extended to Gurugram and other hyper-category areas of the state.

Officials were also asked to process the applications for occupation certificates, completion certificates and approvals for building plans as per the timelines fixed by the department. “A review meeting was held today (on Friday) to discuss various issues and officials were told to prevent unauthorised construction and development of illegal colonies. We have also decided to get FIRs registered against property dealers who are engaged in developing and selling such property to gullible buyers,” he said.

It was also decided that the building plans being approved through online system currently for individual residential houses would now also be extended, in a phased manner, to large projects, such as group housing and commercial projects.

“As directed by the director, DTCP, we have already initiated action in several licensed colonies against unauthorised constructions. We are also checking occupation certificates granted on self-certification basis,” said RS Bhath, district town planner.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 03:04 IST