Japanese executive’s laptop stolen from parked car on NH-48

Unidentified persons broke into the car of a 35-year-old Japanese executive on National Highway-48 near Bilaspur and fled with a laptop, an iPhone, and documents, the police said on Monday.

According to police, the thieves smashed the rear window of the car parked near a roadside eatery on Saturday night, and fled with the laptop bag kept on the rear seat.

After preliminary investigation, a case of theft was registered at the Bilaspur police station on Sunday, the police said.

Go Kawamura of Hiroshima told the police that he went to his automobile company’s plant in Bawal, Rewari, on Saturday night for an official visit and while returning, his car’s tyre got punctured. Kawamura then went to the roadside eatery while the driver was getting the tyre changed.

“The victim had parked the car near the main road and driver was busy getting the tyre changed, when unidentified men broke the glass window and fled from the spot. When the victim returned after a few minutes, he found the glass of the rear left window of the car broken. The bag, which contained his laptop, mobile phone, and other important documents, were missing,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Last week, three similar cases were reported from Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 1 and Sohna Road.

“A new gang is presently operating across the city and is targeting parked cars, which are left unattended. We are scanning the CCTV footage of all suspected locations and have formed teams to keep a watch on such stretch,” Singh said.

The police said they are conducting an investigation and have not got any leads in the case yet.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 04:24 IST