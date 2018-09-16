Japanese women make Gurugram their home, turn pros at Bharatnatyam

Touching the teacher’s feet, performing the traditional namaskaram to begin the day’s rehearsal, Mayumi Shinkai and Asako Kitazawa effortlessly transition from one graceful posture to the other. Their hands and feet dance to the beat of the Guru’s voice with focus only on executing the intricate movements of the Bharatnatyam routine flawlessly.

Mayumi and Asako are among the many Japanese women residing in Gurugram and parts of Delhi, who have developed an affinity towards the Indian culture and embraced it with warmth.

The large number of Japanese women opting to learn Bharatnatyam is a microcosmic effect of the greater assimilation of these two cultures of the east, say members of the Japanese community. According to a report by the Embassy of Japan, there were more than 900 Japanese business establishments in Delhi and Gurugram in October, 2017.

Yuko Hirowa (42) is a homemaker who resides in South Delhi. She has been learning Bharatnatyam for five years at Ganesh Natyalaya, a Bharatnatyam school run by Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan. “There is something new to learn in Bharatnatyam every day. Every time I watch someone dance, it’s like an eye-opener for me. It’s an endless learning process and an art that never stops surprising you,” she said.

Vaidyanathan, who trains many Japanese students at her institution, said,“ Japanese are known to be deeply spiritual. That is one of the primary reasons this ancient dance form finds resonance in the community. My Japanese students are extremely receptive and show great passion for the art. They not only learn the dance, but also quietly imbibe the nuances of Indian culture such as never raising their voice before the Guru, touching her feet and so on. They have remarkable discipline and put in that extra bit to achieve perfection.”

Also living and loving the Indian culture is Hisayo Ito, a 41-year-old Japanese resident of Gurugram. A former Bharatnatyam student, Ito had to give up dancing owing to some physical limitations, but admits that she remains captivated with Indian culture and ethos. Asked if she misses her dance classes, she said, “ Yes, I miss them a lot, par fir abhi main Hindi seekh rahi hu ji, aap mujhse Hindi mein hi baat karna (...I am learning Hindi and I request you to speak with me in Hindi).”

With that, she opened up about her life in Gurugram before signing off with a parting message: “Dhanyawad, aapka din acha jaaye (have a good day).”

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 03:38 IST