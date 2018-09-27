JEs call off strike, say they will not check power theft in Gurugram

Junior engineers (JEs) of the state electricity board of Haryana ended their two-day strike, demanding improved grade pay and promotion from JE to subdivisional engineer in 50:50 ration, on Wednesday. However, the association of engineers plan to go on a month-long hunger strike from October 2 at Panchkula, as the government officials did not meet them to discuss their issues.

Members of the Haryana State Electricity Board Engineers’ Association, which had called the strike, said that they have decided not to crack down on instances of power theft.

“Power theft is a major source of revenue for the government in October. There are 19 circles (DHBVN) in the state and JEs from each circle will sit on a hunger strike at Shakti Bhawan, Panchkula, one after the other. On November 1, which is Haryana Diwas, we will hold a mass hunger strike,” said Amit Mudgil, general secretary of the association.

Sumit Sinhmar, chairman of the association, said, “The government did not give us any assurance of meeting our demands, but we decided to call off our strike for the convenience of the residents. We held a meeting at Rohtak on Thursday and decided to resume our day-to-day responsibility.”

There are around 2,000 JEs in the state, including 103 JEs in Gurugram, who are responsible for any correction in the bill, correcting faults in meter and replacement, bill deposit and transformer repairs. SDOs and executive engineers cannot discharge these works in the absence of JEs.

The end of the strike brought relief to residents, as day-to-day electricity supply and maintenance works were affected.

Bhim Singh, a resident Sector 22, said, “A transformer in our sector developed a snag on Sunday, but its repair has been pending. We hope it will be fixed now.”

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) had temporarily assigned the tasks of JEs to linemen.

Sanjiv Chopra, chief engineer, DHBVN Gurugram, said, “Their fight is against the government and I am not competent to say anything about that. In their absence, we assigned their jobs to linemen, so that people do not suffer. We appreciate that they have called off their strike.”

