Jewellery, cash stolen from 3 houses in separate incidents in Gurugram

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house in Sushant Lok 1 in Gurugram and decamped with jewellery and Rs 90,000 in cash while the occupants had gone out for work on Tuesday.

According to the police, Uday Bhanu, the victim is a businessman and lives in the C-Block with his wife and two daughters. The incident took place on Tuesday when Bhanu had gone to his shop, daughters to school and his wife to her office in Delhi.

“Around 2.30 pm, when my daughters returned from school, they saw that the house was ransacked. As soon as my daughters informed us, my wife and I rushed to our house. The entrance door’s lock was broken and many of the valuables were missing,” Bhanu said his first information report (FIR).

Police said that according to the complainant, four gold bangles, a gold necklace, three pair of gold ear rings, a wedding necklace, five gold chains, two hand watched and Rs 90,000 in cash were allegedly stolen from his house.

Chunni Lal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sushant Lok police station said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. No CCTV footage of the incident was found. Police are investigating the case.”

A case against unidentified persons was registered under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday.

In another incident, unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house in Sadar and decamped with Rs 20,000 in cash and jewellery when the occupants had gone to a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Dharmendra Yadav, the victim, hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and lives with his wife in Sadar. The incident took place when Yadav took his wife to a hospital on last Sunday.

“The following day when I returned home, I saw that the lock of the entrance door was broken. The wardrobes of the house were ransacked,” the victim said in his FIR.

Police said that according to the complainant, Rs 20,000 in cash and two pair of gold ear rings, two gold chains and two golden gems were allegedly stolen

Jaswant, sub-inspector (SI), Sadar police station said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are checking the CTTV cameras installed near the spot.”

A case was registered against unidentified person under sections 380 and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence)

Meanwhile, unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house in Sector 57 and decamped with jewellery when the occupant had gone out for work on Monday.

A police official privy to the investigation said that the suspects are yet to be arrested. A case was registered under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Monday.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 12:07 IST