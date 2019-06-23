JJP to start its doorstep campaigning from July 1

The Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) Gurugram unit on Saturday said it would initiate a door-to-door campaign from July 1 to take its proposed policies to the people directly, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

“We will highlight issues like unemployment, women’s safety, lack of education, health and other basic amenities that are relevant to the people. From July 1, we will start a door-to-door campaign to reach out to all the sections,”party spokesperson Dinesh Aggarwal, said.

He added that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had failed the farmers and JJP party chief Dushyant Chautala would waive off the debts for small farmers if voted to power in the state.

“As farmers are under stress our leader, Dushyant Chautala has promised to waive off the debt for small-time farmers,” Aggarwal said. He also said his party would pass the proposal for introduction of legislation that would allow 75% reservation for jobless youth in the private sector. “People in Gurugram contribute significantly towards revenue generation through taxes and here should be an equitable distribution of resources for the people of the state as well,” Aggarwal said.

Sharing the party’s strategy for the state assembly elections, JJP leaders said the party would highlight the unfulfilled promises of the BJP. “Every section of society is suffering. We will change that and reach out to the people for support,” Sube Singh, district head, said.

Responding to the allegations, Raman Malik, state BJP spokesperson, said, “Farmers from other states are not happy but farmers in Haryana are on the path to development. We are doing everything possible to ensure that they get fair prices,”

Additionally, in a move aimed at strengthening the party in the district, JJP also announced the names of party holders and new additions in the party’s state working committee.

The party announced names of seven general secretaries, party head, publicity secretary, 8 secretaries, 9 co-secretary and 21 executive members of the working committee.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 03:33 IST