Job portal dupes woman of Rs 22,000 on pretext of ensuring recruitment in Gurugram

A 25-year-old woman was duped of Rs 22,000 on the pretext of being offered a job in Rajiv Nagar, the police said on Monday.

The woman was approached by the employees of a job portal in August last year that promised her a data-entry job.

According to the police, the victim is a postgraduate and a resident of Sector 13. She is currently working at a private company in the city.

The incident took place in August 2018, when the victim was unemployed. An employee of a job portal allegedly contacted her and offered her a job.

The police said that between August 5 and August 18, she made around six transactions, giving money to the portal for a variety of reasons including fees for a form.

“I was looking for a job when they [employees of the job portal] approached me. They told me that I could get a data-entry job if I filled up their form worth Rs 600 that I did. They then began demanding money for different reasons and I kept paying. When I did not get any work by November, I asked for a refund.”

She added that the employees promised to return her money within a month. However, when she called them again, they did not pick up her call.

The victim had contacted the police in December 2018 regarding the incident.

The police said that a case was registered on Monday against the job portal under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D of the IT Act on Sunday, after a protracted investigation.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 03:39 IST