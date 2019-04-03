Kant Enclave buyers pin their hopes on PLPA amendment

At least 23 occupants residing in Faridabad’s Kant Enclave are holding on to the hope of their properties becoming legitimised before July 31.

Several of these residents expressed optimism that the Haryana government would amend the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) and legalise their assets, despite several structures in the enclave being razed on April 1 as per the apex court’s demolition order.

In a landmark judgment last year, the Supreme Court ruled that all construction in Kant Enclave was illegal, as all land notified under the PLPA “is a forest or is a forest land or is required to be treated as a forest or forest land”. The court also came down heavily on the Haryana government, particularly the town and country planning department, for colluding with private builders to allow construction within the ecologically sensitive Aravalli range.

“The PLPA issue is not closed. There are several stakeholders with vested interests in the amendment across the state, and not just the residents of Kant Enclave. We hope that after the upcoming elections, the Haryana government will make moves to amend the law again,” Rajesh Tandon, an occupant and former secretary of the Kant Enclave plot buyers’ association, said.

The Supreme Court had earlier set March 31 as a deadline for affected residents to vacate their premises, and later extended this till July, provided they submit an undertaking before the court. In February, 23 such undertakings were filed before the court, with another seven being filed in March. These 30 properties are now set to be razed after July 31, the new deadline set by the apex court.

Tandon explained that if the PLPA were to be amended before July 31, it would protect Kant Enclave’s proprietors from eviction. “That’s certainly what we are hoping for,” he added. Another occupant, Pankaj Upadhyay, said, “A lot can happen in four months. We are hoping for an outcome that can help us despite the Supreme Court order.” Several others also echoed this sentiment.

Upadhyay continued, “The Supreme Court’s verdict cannot be challenged, of course, but we have sought the extension because the PLPA amendment is our only way out of this mess the builder has led us into. We are the aggrieved parties, and the amendment is our only hope.” Upadhyay added that the compensation being paid to them for eviction was not substantial enough to purchase any other property in the same area.

A press release issued by affected residents this week also expressed support for the PLPA amendment.

“The amendment is aimed at excluding certain areas from its coverage so as to meet development and environmental needs. This is a necessary step because as much as 25% of Haryana is notified under sections 4 and 5 of the PLPA. If construction activity here is deemed illegal, it would render lakhs of poor and middle class people homeless and jobless,” the release stated

