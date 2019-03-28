Kant Enclave residents given demolition notice

The department of town and country planning (DTCP), Faridabad, on Tuesday served a public notice to residents and property-owners in Kant Enclave, warning them that demolition of their properties—which the Supreme Court declared illegal under the provisions of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, in September last year—would begin April 1.

“It is brought to the notice of the General Public, the residents/occupants of Kant Enclave Colony… and any other affected person, that in compliance of the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the constructions existing in Kant Enclave are to be demolished anytime after 31.03.2019,” says the order, issued by the Faridabad senior town planner.

The Supreme Court had earlier set March 31 as the deadline for affected residents to vacate their premises, and later extended this till July provided they submit an undertaking before the court. “About 20 house owners have not submitted this undertaking promising to vacate by July.

Starting April 1, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, DTP-enforcement and SDM Badkal will carry out demolition drives of these properties in keeping with the Supreme Court’s order,” said senior town planner Sanjeev Mann, who issued the notice on Tuesday.

The remaining occupants, who requested an extension on the deadline for vacating their homes, have till July 31 before their homes, 13 in all, are razed.

Officials from the Faridabad DTCP said this was not the first time that demolition notices had been served to the affected residents. “A meeting with about 20 property owners was held last Friday to intimate them that demolition will begin soon, and that they should vacate by the March 31 deadline. The builder, R Kant & Co., still owns some of the structures and was also informed of the same,” said a DTCP official requesting anonymity. The official added that all parties were previously notified about demolitions, via email as well.

Affected residents will be paid a compensation amount, as directed by the Supreme Court, ranging between Rs 68,000 and Rs 1.28 crore, DTCP officials confirmed.

In a landmark judgement last year, the Supreme Court had ruled that all construction in Kant Enclave was illegal, as all land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act “is a forest or is a forest land or is required to be treated as a forest or forest land”, thereby attracting provisions under the Forest Conversation Act, 1980. The Court also came down heavily on the Haryana government, particularly the town and country planning department, for colluding with private builders to allow construction within the ecologically sensitive Aravalli range.

Deputy commissioner Atul Kumar did not respond to multiple calls after asking for a call back later in the evening.

Rajeev Tandon, member and former secretary of the Kant Enclave plot buyers association, said, “All the occupants are respecting the court’s instructions. Nobody wants to be held in contempt of court. The general sentiment among occupants is that we have been taken for a ride by the builder, and we are quite helpless.”

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 02:59 IST