Kashmiris arrested in Gurugram cleared of terror link

A week after four men from Kashmir were arrested in the city for allegedly posing as Delhi University students and seeking donations for people in distress, the police said on Wednesday that they did not have any criminal record and were using forged documents to con people for personal gain.

The police said that they have ruled out that the accused could be raising funds to finance terrorism. Rattan Singh, the investigating official, said that the men, in their early 20s, hailed from different villages of Kulgam district in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Though we initially suspected that the accused may be involved in nefarious activities related to financing terrorism, a probe revealed that the accused stayed at a camp in Shastri Park in east Delhi during the winter every year and did odd jobs. We verified their record with the local police in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Singh. The accused men were sent to Bhondsi jail by a duty magistrate on Sunday.

On Thursday, a Sector 4 resident had complained to the police that a suspicious group of men were collecting money for the rehabilitation of people in terror-affected regions of Jammu & Kashmir. The police had found that they had been allegedly using a fake Delhi University letterhead with a forged signature of the student union president to raise the funds.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 12:45 IST