Kaushal gang member booked for demanding Rs 1 cr protection money

The police on Saturday booked a most-wanted gangster and a close aide of Kaushal for allegedly making an extortion call to a real state agent. The police said the suspect, named Sube Singh, had also threatened other people in the area. However, only one has come forward so far.

A case under sections 294 (obscene acts) 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

The police said they received a complaint on Friday from one Pratap, alias Kallu, a resident of Nakhrola village in Manesar. He alleged that on May 1, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown caller, who introduced himself as Sube Singh Gujjar. The caller asked for ₹1 crore as protection money and threatened him for life. He also threatened to harm one of his family members. The duration of the call was 18 minutes, said the police.

Kallu, on Saturday, finally approached the police after he once again received missed call from the same number on Friday late night.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said this is not first such case in the area. “Singh is already wanted in more than a dozen of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram and Rewari. His wife, who was a sarpanch, has also been at large for the last few months, the police said,” he said.

Kumar said they are trying to track the location of the number that was used to make calls. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the number was generated through the net and was not based in India.

KK Rao, chief of Special Task Force, said they had warned the family members of Sube last week to ensure he surrenders within ten days. Otherwise, the police would construct an outpost on his land which was set up for auction by the district administration in February this year. “We have planned to set up the police post within 15 days,” he said.

The police have also announced a total reward of ₹4 lakh for Sube’s arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a district court in April last year.

The police said they have formed five special teams, which are tracking the location of the mobile number used in the case that could lead to Sube’s arrest.

