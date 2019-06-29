Kendriya Vihar RWA to create awareness on city bus service

Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Friday met representatives of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Kendriya Vihar to discuss ways residents could maximise the use of Gurugaman city bus service.

Around 9,000-10,000 people currently stay in the society.

The GMCBL team, led by joint CEO Ashok Kumar Bansal, apprised the residents about the city bus service. The two sides discussed holding an awareness drive to make residents of the society aware of the relatively low-cost public transportation service. “People should make the maximum use of these buses,” said Bansal.

The RWA members agreed to install a banner at the main gate, informing residents of the expansion of the bus service.

They said that flyers, containing relevant information and details of the bus routes in Sector 56, along with their timings and stoppages, would be distributed by RWA members to each household.

A smart card booth would also be set up by the GMCBL staff in Kendriya Vihar to encourage the residents to save money. The RWA agreed to send an SMS to each resident about the card.

Officials said that Kendriya Vihar residents society can use Gurugaman bus service routes 116, 112, 134, and 212, for commuting to Rajiv Chowk, Medanta Hospital or the DC Office. Arun Sharma, general manager, GMCBL, said, “For any public service to pick up steam and become useful, the public needs to be made aware of the benefits of the service. We are also considering planning outreach activities in the future so people know how best they can use the bus service.”

