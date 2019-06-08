Khattar for trauma centre at every 60kms for road mishap victims

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed officials to initiate the process to make available a trauma centre every 60km all over the state for timely and specialised treatment to road-accident victims.

For this, he directed the health department to get the mapping of trauma centres in the state conducted and earmark locations where the distance between two such centres is more than 60km.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of various departments, the CM directed the officials to prepare a district-wise list of number of X-ray and MRI machines and other major equipment available at the government hospitals so that necessary arrangements could be made in case of lack of these.

Khattar also sought the list of de-addiction centres running in the state. He was informed that catheterisation laboratories (cath labs) were operational in four district hospitals and the number was being further increased.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 02:19 IST