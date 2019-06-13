Khattar lauds ‘panna pramukhs’ for election win, sets eye on ‘Mission 75’ for Haryana polls

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met BJP workers in the city and thanked them for their contribution towards making the party win all the state’s 10 parliamentary seats. He also sought their support in the upcoming assembly elections and said the party had laid out ‘Mission 75’ — a target of winning at least 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

While praising workers for their efforts, Khattar also felicitated workers of booths where a significant voting percentage was recorded. He said that he recognized everyone as a ‘karyakarta’ and the win was a result of the party’s ‘panna pramukhs’ who are among booth level workers and are assigned a list of people with whom they engage and try to increase the party’s voter base.

“The new arrangement of panna pramukhs worked well for the party. They are the sharpest of the lot. Our booth level workers and panna pramukhs deserve the credit for the Lok Sabha win,” he said.

Apprising the workers about the party’s electoral margin, he said the Karnal and Rohtak seats were among the four that saw the highest winning margins in the country. He also exhorted the workers to prepare for the assembly elections with the same zeal as they had done during the parliamentary polls.

“The state will go to polls in 100 days from now and unprecedented work should be done once again. At our level, we have fixed a target of 75+ seats but the workers can take the party to greater heights, if they wish. All four assembly seats in the Gurugram district have BJP MLAs and we should retain all of them,” Khattar told party workers at the gathering in Sector 10A.

Additionally, he discussed initiatives that were already being implemented in the state and others that were in the offing. The chief minister said that his party’s flagship ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign had helped improve the sex ratio in the state.

On the environment front, Khattar raised concerns about depleting groundwater levels in the region. He said many areas of the state had turned into dark zones due to considerable fall in water levels. He said the government would focus on micro-irrigation and offer incentives to the farmers for the same.

“We need to adopt a micro-irrigation system to save groundwater. We will provide tubewell connections to farmers who adopt micro-irrigation systems and give them a subsidy. They should also install a pump set and motor with a five-star rating, which will consume only 75% electricity,” he said.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 03:59 IST