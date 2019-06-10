Kidnapped minor rescued from UP, neighbour held

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Gurugram on June 5, the police said.

According to the police, a woman, resident of Sheetla Colony in Sector 5, complained on June 5 that her friend and neighbour had allegedly kidnapped her 18-month-old daughter from Atul Kataria Chowk when they were on their way to their village.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, stated that the man, identified as Mithun Kumar, a resident of Oriya, Uttar Pradesh, who has been working as a daily wager in the city for the last two years, had asked the mother of the minor girl to marry him but his proposal was rejected.

“I told him several times that I could not marry him, as I was already married. I was planning to visit my parents and was packing my bags on June 4, when he visited my house. He also said he was planning to visit his parents and suggested we go together. My husband agreed and we left the house together in the morning,” said the complainant.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said Kumar had been pressurising the complainant for marriage but the woman had already rejected his proposal several times, so he decided to kidnap the minor to take revenge.

“Within an hour of receiving the complaint, we had formed five teams and started investigating. The teams were sent to three different villages in Uttar Pradesh, but he had not reached his house. We scanned footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras from different places but could not get any leads,” he said.

The police received a tip-off on Saturday night that a man, suspected to be Mithun, was seen at the Etawah bus stand. The informer also shared a picture of the suspect with the missing girl.

A Sector 14 police team rushed to the spot and arrested Mithun, who confessed to the crime.

“During questioning, he revealed that he had suggested that he and the woman travel in a tempo, whereas she wanted to go in a bus, following which they argued. He said he boarded a tempo with the child and left for New Delhi railway station, expecting that she would follow him, but she did not,” said Singh.

The police took the girl for medical examination and doctors confirmed that she was fit and healthy. “There was no sign of sexual assault, nor did the girl complain to her mother about any untoward incident. She seemed happy with the man and he apparently took care of her during the days she was with him,” said Singh.

