Land acquisition may delay U-turn underpass at Ambience Mall

The proposed U-turn underpass at the Ambience Mall, proposed to help commuters turn towards Iffco Chowk without going towards Delhi, is likely to get delayed because of problems in acquiring two acres near Sirhaul toll plaza.

The land needed for construction of the underpass and an approach road is owned by Hindustan Insecticides Ltd (HIL). The enterprise moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court last year after the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) cancelled allotment of 58 acres to it when HIL refused to part with six acres for the underpass.

In court, the HSVP submitted that it did not require land from HIL as the design of the proposed structure had been changed. However, a survey by consultants of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) found that two acres of HIL land would be needed for the approach road.

“The issue was brought to the notice of the GMDA, and HSVP officials. We are also up the matter at the ministerial level and it is likely to get resolved soon,” NHAI project director Ashok Sharma.

Financial bids for the project are likely to be opened next week, said Sharma, who expressed confidence that work will start by November.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 04:02 IST