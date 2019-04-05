Lessons in waste management for civic officers in Karnal

The deputy commissioners of 11 districts along with other administration and municipal corporation officials learnt about waste management and ways to maintain cleanliness in the district on Thursday.

The training-cum-orientation programme was organised by the urban local bodies department of Haryana government.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi, chief guest on the occasion, said idea behind the workshop was to ensure proper cleanliness in all districts of the state.

He praised efforts of Karnal municipal corporation for making the city the second cleanest in North India, securing 24th position in the Swachh Survekshan-2019.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 03:52 IST