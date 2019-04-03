Lift-and-loot: Abduction attempt foiled by victim

An abduction bid was thwarted on Monday night perhaps for the first time since several lift-and-loot gangs became active in the city. Police said that a man, who works as a driver with a prominent export house in the city, overpowered three alleged robbers who offered him a lift in their car near Iffco Chowk. The suspects panicked and fled from the spot leaving behind the car, police said.

The victim sustained injuries and was discharged from a private hospital after treatment.

Police said that the driver, Ramesh Chand (39), was returning from Chopanki, Rajasthan to drop one of his senior officers to Iffco Chowk. He got down and the senior drove towards Dwarka in Delhi. Chand flagged down a Honda City car at Iffco Chowk around 11.15pm for a lift. The robbers offered to drop him at Hero Honda Chowk, where he had to meet his brother who also works as a driver, police said.

Chand is a resident of Ujina, Nuh and is working with the company for the last 10 years.

“When he boarded the car, three people, including the driver, were already inside. He, along with two more people, boarded the car,” Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

Chand told police that two of the passengers got down at Rajiv Chowk. When the car crossed the flyover, one of the suspects sitting on the front seat tried to come to rear seat on which Chand objected, police said. Thereafter, one of the suspects started assaulting him. Chand said he retaliated and started hitting them after which one of them asked the driver to speed away towards Manesar.

“When the car reached near Hero Honda Chowk, the victim started shouting for help. Two of them overpowered him and bit him on the hand and shoulder. One of them snatched his mobile phone and another ₹20,000 kept in his left pocket,” Singh said.

Chand said when he heard them saying that “we will have to kill him”, he thought he should try and make sure they were also injured. “I sat silent for a while. As soon as they got engaged, I managed to escape from their clutches and jumped on the steering wheel and started kicking the two on the rear seat. The driver got panicked and lost control over the car,” he said.

As the car hit the divider, the accused fearing arrest left the victim and the vehicle, and fled from the spot with the robbed cash and mobile phone, police said.

Soon, commuters started gathering at the spot and someone called the police. Chand called his company officers and a company driver came to the spot and took him to Civil Hospital.

On Tuesday morning, a case was registered under sections 379-B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station.

Police said they have seized the car bearing a Delhi registration number and are investigating if the vehicle was stolen or belonged to one of the suspects.

Between January and March this year, more than 20 cases of lift-and-loot were registered in the city. At least eight people have been arrested so far, said police.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 02:43 IST