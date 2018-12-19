Lift-and-loot gang involved in 15 cases busted in Gurugram; 4 cab drivers held, 2 cars seized

A four-member gang, which allegedly assaulted and robbed people after offering shared rides in cabs on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, has been busted, police said Tuesday, adding that the men have confessed to their involvement in 15 such cases committed over the past two months.

The accused were identified as Sahil Hussain, 21; Sajid, 20, and Shahid, all residents of Nuh, and Sahilm 24, from Palwal. The accused live in different parts of the city and worked as cab drivers.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime) Shamsher Singh said, the police have seized two Swift Dzire cars in which the gang offered rides. The police were yet to recover the loot money and weapons used in the crimes from the accused, who were arrested late Monday night.

The ACP said the accused said the two cars were registered with cab aggregator Uber and that the police were yet to verify the information. “The police will send a notice to the company to get the drivers’ information,” he said.

“We stand ready to assist law enforcement authorities in their investigation, as needed,” a Uber spokesperson told the Hindustan Times.

An Uber official privy to the development said that one of the two cabs was indeed registered with the company and that it had “wait-listed” the car. The driver of a wait-listed car cannot access the Uber app and ferry passengers through it till a decision is taken on its status.

The arrests were made on the basis of information that alerted the police of the gang’s plan to find another prey near Iffco Chowk. “This is the fourth such gang from Mewat that we have busted in the past year,” Narender Chauhan, in-charge of the Sector 17 crime investigation agency whose team arrested the accused, said.

“One of the accused men fractured his leg after he jumped off a flyover trying to evade arrest,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

The ACP said that police were yet to find out whether the accused have a criminal record. The accused were sent on three days’ police remand by a city court on Tuesday.

On December 17, the Hindustan Times had reported about the lack of police checkpoints along Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway even after 14 such cases were reported over the past 45 days.

In most cases, the modus of operandi was the same—gangs offered shared ride to men waiting along NH48, mostly on their way back to Delhi after work. Instead of going to Delhi, they took a U-turn after Shankar Chowk or Rajokri flyover. They would drive around for two- to- four hours in Gurugram; threaten the victim at gunpoint or knifepoint and rob him of cash and valuables.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 10:14 IST