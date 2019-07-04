Light rain likely today, tomorrow; mercury to fall in Delhi

The city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky accompanied by light drizzle on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Light rain is expected on Friday too, the IMD predicted.

“The weather condition over the next few days is favourable for the onset of monsoon. There is a possibility that monsoon might arrive in the national capital region (NCR) in the next two to three days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

The MeT department had predicted light rain this Tuesday and Wednesday. However, no rain was recorded in the city. According to Srivastava, the situation was a result of a weak monsoon system.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Wednesday fell to 38.1 degrees Celsius from 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. However, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was three degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius – the same as Tuesday’s night temperature.

The day temperature on Thursday is expected to fall to around 36 degrees Celsius, and is likely to stay the same for the next two to three days, IMD officials said. The minimum temperature would be around 28 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) in the city improved significantly to 140 (moderate) from 215 (poor) on Tuesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor in the city.

According to the earth sciences ministry’s air quality early warning system for Delhi-NCR, the improvement in the AQI was a result of predominant wind blowing at a speed of around 20 kmph.

According to experts, the air quality in the city is likely to be in the moderate category in the coming few days. They said the wind speed is likely to touch 25-30 kmph, and that the rain will wash away pollutants.

