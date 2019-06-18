Light rain makes it breezy and pleasant in Gurugram

After a fortnight of severe heatwave conditions, the city experienced its first spell of light rain on Monday significantly pulling down the day temperature and allowing residents to step out for work and play. A morning of light rain, followed by overcast sky and windy conditions helped pull down the maximum temperature by a few degrees and it settled even lower than Sunday’s 37.8°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the temperature could drop further on Tuesday as the weather is expected to remain the same—light rain, strong wind and a cloudy sky. The temperature could climb up thereafter, but with another western disturbance approaching. Monsoon is expected to hit Gurugram in the first week of July.

On Monday, the temperature at Palam, which is taken as the standard for temperature in Gurugram, dropped to 32°C, which was 7.7°C below normal. According to the weatherman, the last time day temperature in the city slipped below 40°C was on May 24.

Tuesday is likely to remain congenial with a cloudy sky and a possible thunderstorm, predicts the IMD. “Light showers, accompanied with a possible thunderstorm are expected till Wednesday, while a brief spell of scattered rainfall is expected on Thursday,” an IMD official said.

With the sun tucked under the clouds, residents made the most of the cloudy conditions and cool wind. While children stepped out to play all evening, homemakers made a beeline for the markets, which came alive with activity after long, and the daily wage earners were just happy to be working in less-than-hostile conditions.

“Every time I stepped out in the past week I would feel my skin burn. This pleasant weather feels good,” said Sahil Chawla, an MNC employee, who stepped out of his office for a post-lunch walk around 3pm.

“It was unbearably hot. We would drink bottles of glucose water to do our duty,” watchman Arvind Jat said smiling, adding that he hoped the weather would stay the same in the coming days.

Meenakshi Chauhan, a Sector 52 resident, said she was relieved to be able to run her errands in the day and even catch a movie. “I did not go out in the day at all last month because it was so hot. Finally, I came out with a friend for an afternoon of shopping.”

According to the IMD, the present spell of rain is being triggered by a combination of two systems.

While moisture laden winds are coming in from the southwest direction, because of cyclone Vayu, a western disturbance is also affecting north India. Together, these two systems are triggering rain.

“But once the systems fade, the temperature would be high for a few days. From Sunday, another spell of rain is expected because of another western disturbance,” a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi said.

The showers also helped improve the AQI in the city which dropped to 69 around mid-morning on the CPCB’s weather bulletin, and 153 in the evening.

Air quality expert Guneet Singh said, “Rains improve air quality for Gurugram as the city has a lot of suspended construction dust and top soil particles from large depleted green spaces where there is no foliage to hold the soil. Water makes these dust particles heavy and stick to each other and settle down on the ground, thus cleansing the air.”

