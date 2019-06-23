Light rain, squall may bring some respite from heat today in Gurugram

The city is likely to see light rain, accompanied by thunder and dust storm in on Sunday evening. Rain has been predicted in Gurugram on both Sunday and Monday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said that temperature is likely to go down on Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures should stay around 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature saw a marginal fall from Friday’s 28.1 degrees Celsius.

“Light rain accompanied by thunderstorm and dust can be expected in the evening hours on Sunday due to the western disturbance, easterly wind as well as moisture in the air,” said an IMD official.

On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) reading of the city was recorded at 144 (moderate) by the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. Friday’s air quality was also recorded as moderate with an AQI reading of 175. The air quality has been in the moderate zone for the past two days and is expected to come down further due to the rain.

Experts said that the air quality was better due to the higher minimum temperature as it allowed the particulate matter to settle at a higher level in the atmosphere.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27-28 degrees Celsius till Friday, while the maximum temperature will remain under 40 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to remain cloudy for most part of the week with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

