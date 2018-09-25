Light showers likely in Gurugram today, clouds to clear by Wednesday

Incessant rains that have lashed the city over the last three days are likely to reduce in intensity on Tuesday and the clouds will clear by Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

“Tuesday is expected to be a cloudy day and might see some intermittent light showers

in parts of the city. Wednesday is likely to be a clear, sunny day,” an IMD spokesperson

said.

The maximum temperatures since Saturday were in the comfortable range with the city recording a maximum of 28°C on Saturday, 30.5°C on Sunday and 26.7°C on Monday, several degrees below 33°C, which is normal for this time of the year.

“From Wednesday, the day temperature will rise to around 32°C,” the IMD official said. The amount of rainfall the city received between 5pm on Sunday and 7pm on Monday was 72mm, according to the district revenue department’s rain gauge.

However, while bringing traffic to a crawl, the rain resulted in a marked improvement in the city’s air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) for Gurugram on Monday was 83, which is ‘satisfactory’, according to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. At 4pm on Sunday, the AQI was 97, which too is ‘satisfactory’.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 04:20 IST