Like our homes, society, we strive to make the city better

Is Gurugram a city for senior citizens? Yes, of course it is. Life is what you make of it.

Having lived in some very clean and picturesque places in the world, last being the beautiful island of Antigua in the West Indies, it was difficult to decide as to where to settle down after retirement. We knew it had to be in north India and very close to an international airport. Gurugram fit the bill.

Remembering the mayhem that traffic is in most towns of India, we looked for a place where our shopping and entertainment needs could be met within walking distance or were a Metro ride away.

We found all this in a condominium just off MG Road—departmental stores, restaurants, movie halls—all a stone’s throw away.

But one needs more than just malls. The Chakkarpur village sabjiwalas, chaabiwala, mochi, etc provide varied essential services. The villages that got absorbed in the Millennial City, keeping the essence of real India alive.

We also found a good mix of people in our society — health conscious, fun loving, caring. We walk and work together. We celebrate most festivals within the complex so we don’t add to the traffic on the roads.

The residents have also been helping the local environment by maintaining a very green society by following good waste management practices. We also take care of the maintenance, cleanliness, lighting and greenery for the lane leading up to our society.

The residents of our society, Sahara Grace, have also joined hands with residents of Heritage City, Essel Towers and DLF Phase-2 in a drive to fix some of the problems on MG Road, such as the vanishing green belts and traffic.

Everyone who can help, should help in managing the green belts in their vicinity. Pollution is an issue which most Indian cities have to tackle.

Governments have their duties, but citizens also have a major role to play— we should definitely be walking/cycling/car-pooling/using the Metro more. The problem is that either we do not have pavements or at least not safe ones.

Gurugram, like most Indian cities, is not a pedestrian or cyclist friendly city. Still we do walk to and back from the grocery stores, banks, Metro station. It’s walking with a purpose.

We were lucky to be returning to India when the app-based taxi services were taking off. We made the best of it and never bought a car. After four years of travelling in cabs and Metro, we can say it has worked out well for us. If you are caught in a traffic jam, all you have to do is terminate your cab ride, walk past the jam and find an auto and continue.

The MCG needs to collaborate with residents’ associations, like ours, along MG Road, to take on the maintenance of adjoining areas because things on MG Road are worsening with every passing year and will become impossible to fix if the apathy continues.

(Verinder Nagra says she had a choice of setting up a home in California or Chandigarh but she chose Gurugram and is happy with the choice though she expects more from the MCG.)

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 06:17 IST