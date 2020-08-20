Limited drainage capacity, delayed monsoon response: Why Gurugram flooded on Wednesday

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:14 IST

The city’s limited drainage capacity, which results in Badshahpur drain overflowing during heavy rains, disruption of the hydrological flow of natural drains, which has stopped the flow of water into traditional dams, and delayed monsoon preparedness were the main reasons for Gurugram sinking after Wednesday’s rains, experts said.

City-based urban planning experts said that the rain on Wednesday was not an exception but a cyclical phenomenon, which will happen once every few years based on historical rainfall data. The civic agencies in the city, they said, will have to plan for this. Natural drains, which were spread across the district and prominent dams, which were in existence since the British time at Ghata, Wazirabad, Nathupur, Jharsa and Manesar, have vanished and this is the reason that Golf Course Road and areas along near it flood.

“Around 100mm of rain is too much too be absorbed but based on hydrological data, exigency plans need to be created and special emphasis should be put on rainwater harvesting and creating small lakes, which can absorb water. Presently the storm water drainage system is inadequate to take this heavy load,” said Prof Sewa Ram from School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi.

Another expert, who preferred anonymity as he closely works with local government, said that there was a need to ensure separate storm water drainage and sewage system in the city and both of these need regular cleaning. “The Ghata dam spread to 5 square miles during monsoons in 1940s. Now it is non-existent. Similarly, other dams spread across Gurugram helped save the Aravallis water, which is going waste. The greenery in Aravallis is protecting us but we are bent on changing the status of these forests,” he said, adding that mechanical pumping of rainwater was not a permanent solution.

Prodded about the matter, VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), also said that deployment of motor pumps is only a short term relief measure and until the city’s drainage system is augmented, waterlogging will remain a common occurrence.

“Due to the heavy volume of rain, the city was severely waterlogged. Motor pumps are only relief measures. Increasing their deployment is not a solution but simply a damage-control measure. The GMDA has done a comprehensive study of the city’s drainage system. We had some measures we wanted to introduce to augment the city’s existing drainage capacity, but could not do so due to officials being engaged in Covid-19 duty. Until, we augment the city’s drain capacity, waterlogging will continue to be a hindrance,” said Kundu.

Kundu said that on Wednesday, Badshahpur drain was at its optimum capacity and due to the city witnessing heavy rains, it flowed back and inundated most parts of the city.

MD Sinha, additional CEO, GMDA, who is an Indian Forest Service officer, added that there is need to focus on effective rainwater harvesting in every sector of the city. “We also need to develop and implement proper hydrological management plan for Gurugram for a long term solution,” he said.

Besides inherent drainage issues, with officials of both GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) engaged in containing the spread of coronavirus since March this year, monsoon preparedness also took a major hit.

In June, HT had reported that due to civic bodies allocating most of their resources and attention towards fighting Covid-19, tenders for cleaning drains in most areas of the city were floated as late as the last week of May and early June, leaving them very little time to do the work and it was likely that in the upcoming monsoon season, most parts of city will witness heavy waterlogging.

It usually takes officials more than two months for desilting and cleaning one leg of drains, and hence, the tendering process is carried out in late March or early April every year, usually.

In addition, with a large number of migrant workers also returning home, contractors faced an acute shortage in manpower and the work progressed at a snail’s pace.