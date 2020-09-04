Liquor shop owner murdered, shot 16 times; another critical

gurugram

Sep 04, 2020

A 42-year-old liquor shop owner was killed while his friend suffered critical injuries after a group of armed men allegedly opened fire on their car as they were returning to their house in Jatauli, Haily Mandi, on Wednesday night. The police said the shop owner was shot at least 16 times and died on the spot, while his friend suffered three bullet wounds and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police said, prima facie, personal enmity over a court case is suspected to be the reason for the alleged murder.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said, “Five teams including crime branch have been formed to nab the culprits. An FIR has been registered and several suspects have been identified. At least 12 people, all locals from Jatauli village, have been named in the FIR.”

According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm when the victims, identified as Inderjeet, Vikram and Vishal, who have a liquor business in Haily Mandi, were returning to their residences in a car. As their car entered a lane, a herd of cattle blocked their path.

According to Inderjeet’s cousin, Jai Bhagwan, who witnessed the incident, at least five suspects on three motorcycles, were closely following the car. “I was taking a stroll in the same lane with a cousin when I noticed that their car had been blocked by cattle. I tried to move the cattle when suddenly several armed men alighted from motorcycles and surrounded the car from two sides. They started firing indiscriminately at the victims. I rushed towards a wall nearby to evade the gunfire,” said Bhagwan, adding that he heard at least 20 gunshots and saw the suspects escape on motorcycles, while firing several shots in the air.

The police said Inderjeet, who was behind the wheel, was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital in Pataudi. Vikram, 40, seated on the co-driver’s seat, sustained three bullet wounds on his arm and waist and was referred to a private hospital in Sector 38, where he underwent surgery on Thursday. Vishal was on the back seat and survived the shooting unscathed, the police said.

The police said probe had revealed that in July 2019, some of the accused men had fired gunshots at Inderjeet in a shooting incident in Jatauli.

Karan Singh, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said, “In the last year’s incident, at least two suspects were arrested. Their aides had been threatening the victim to settle the cases. So, there was enmity related to that incident. No arrests have been made so far.”

Jai Bhagwan, who is the complaint in the case, said, “A week ago, one of the accused men had threatened to kill Inderjeet and tried to extort money from him. The accused had mentioned that he was connected to some criminals. On several previous instances, the accused men have attacked our family due to business and personal reasons. There was enmity related to one of our associates getting elected in a municipal election too.”

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, who conducted the autopsy, said, “The deceased was shot at least 16 times, out of which seven bullets were found lodged inside his body.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object, 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Pataudi police station, said the police.