Live transformers a hazard for Palam Vihar residents in Gurugram

Residents of Palam Vihar have complained to the electricity board of threats posed by live transformers set up in the last two weeks in the area. The transformers, they claim, were set up without keeping safety in mind and that it can threaten the lives of people.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), which set up the transformers, have assured that appropriate steps would be taken to remove the “danger”.

The discom had issued 10 new transformers for the Palam Vihar colony to improve electricity supply in the region. The area had been reeling under acute power shortage for the last two months.

Sunil Yadav, former president of residents’ welfare association (RWA) Palam Vihar, said, “We appreciate that DHBVN acted promptly to strengthen electricity supply in our colony by issuing 10 new transformers. All these transformers have been placed on ground. Some are inside enclosures and a few are outside in the open in green belts where they have to be placed on poles. Inside enclosures or outside, all these on-ground 11000 volt transformers are dangerous during the rains. I am an electrical engineer, and as per rules, the distance between the transformer and enclosure should be at least 1.5 metres which currently is not being followed.”

HT visited the area to find that all newly placed transformers are almost touching the enclosures – and one transformer was placed completely outside the enclosure in I Block and protected with a simple barbed wire and a placard saying ‘danger’.

Ravi Joshi, resident C Block, “DHBVN did good thing for us by providing us new transformers urgently. We request DHBVN to inspect all these sites of transformers and make proper safety arrangements – it is high voltage transformer that can catch any living thing from distance if earth is wet.”

A team of engineers of the DHBVN is likely to inspect Palam Vihar on Monday.

KC Aggarwal, superintending engineer DHBVN, said, “I have asked my staff to take instant steps to rectify errors in this regard after a visit on Monday. All these new transformers were placed in hurry.”

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 02:41 IST