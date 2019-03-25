Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP holds 500 meetings in Gurgaon seat, list soon

With a few weeks left for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 12, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Haryana unit on Sunday held meetings across all Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Haryana. The party has already appointed polling station in-charges for around 10,000 booths across the state.

“Around 500 meetings were held across all assembly constituencies of the state on Sunday. Vidhan Sabha-level meetings at Sohna, Pataudi, and other assembly constituencies that come under Gurgaon parliamentary constituency were held. We are using social media to reach out to people till our roadshows begin. Party holders are also holding on-ground meetings that are being live-streamed,” Sudhir Yadav, spokesperson AAP Haryana, said.

Yadav also said the list of candidates will be released in the coming weeks after a final decision on potential alliances is made. On Saturday, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also met Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) Dushyant Chautala regarding a potential alliance.

“The decision on an alliance with the JJP will be announced sometime this week. Arvind Kejriwal had a meeting with Dushyant Chautala on Saturday. We will be apprised about the nature of the meeting that took place in Delhi soon,” he said.

Yadav confirmed that talks were also underway with the Congress. For Gurgaon parliamentary constituency, the party has arrived at a shortlist of 10 possible candidates after scrutiny of all the applications it received. Last week, AAP Haryana head Naveen Jaihind said the party had received around 200 applications from aspiring candidates for all 10 seats in the state.

“All these candidates are from Gurgaon,” Yadav said.

He added that all 10 candidates had political experience. While six people were from different political parties, four of them were members of the party cadre. Yadav also said district head Mahesh Yadav was concentrating on the Vidhan Sabha polls later in the year and would not contest the Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 03:08 IST