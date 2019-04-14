Lok Sabha elections 2019: Before polls, cops put people with criminal record under the scanner

The police on Friday started a ‘Suspicious Stranger Roll’ drive to check the antecedents of people found to be acting or living ‘suspiciously’ in different parts of the city. As part of the drive, which is likely to last till after the Lok Sabha elections in the state next month, police personnel will ask such people to furnish an identity proof. Additionally, their details will be listed in a pro forma document and sent to the police station concerned for verification.

The police said that more than 3,039 people were questioned on Friday and their details were sent to their respective areas for cross-checking. The drive has been launched to keep vigil on strangers and prevent any illegal activities, said the police. The police questioned people in pubs, bars, slums, those living on the streets, at railway stations, bus stand, roadside hotels and other public places.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said the drive is part of basic policing and has already been carried out in other parts of the state. “This is a basic method of crime prevention and, before the elections, this drive will pass a strong message to the miscreants that they are under the scanner of the police and can be arrested if they are found to be involved in any criminal activities,” he said.

The police said the pro forma documents were sent to the police in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand and other states to check if the shared information was correct. “Anyone found sharing wrong information will be arrested,” said Akil, adding that at least 5,000 people across the city had been questioned by Saturday evening.

“This will also help the police of different states to get information of any proclaimed offender, bail jumper or anyone having a criminal case. This drive will pass a strong message to criminals hiding in the city that they are under the police scanner,” said Akil.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 00:20 IST