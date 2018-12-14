Long-awaited Sohna court to operate from December 17

Sub-divisional Sohna court will start functioning in Sohna tehsil of Gurugram district starting Monday, December 17. The new complex built in three acres of land will have eight courts including three for sub-divisional magistrates. The litigants of Sohna area would be benefited as they have to come to Gurugram to attend their cases by covering a distance of over 30 kilometres.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Krishna Murari, will inaugurate the complex on Sunday.

The complex will have facilities such as a modern bar room, witness protection centre, crèche and kids centre which will have space in the complex to accommodate the children visiting court with parents.

At present the sub-court in Sohna is being run in a rented building. The new judicial complex has been developed over 4.45 acres of land and it has been developed at a cost of Rs 22 crore. The construction had started in January 2017. To start with, the judicial complex will have eight courts and these would be gradually increased to 16. As of now, the sub-divisional court has three judges.

“We have planned to provide all facilities to the staff and visitors including the arrangements for the children visiting court along with parents. Also residence will be constructed for the judges and staff so that they do not have to spend extra money on travelling and on rent,” said Ravi Kumar Sondhi, district and sessions judge. He said there was a plan to build 55 residential units.

The Pataudi sub divisional court has also been under construction since 2013. Sondhi that it will be made functional soon.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 15:32 IST