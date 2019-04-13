Lost six-year-old reunited with mother

A six-year-old girl was rescued and reunited with her mother Thursday afternoon, 12 hours after she got lost in the city, police said.

According to police, a woman noticed the girl roaming unattended in Palam Vihar and brought her to the area police station, following which the police formed teams to trace the girl’s parents. Palam Vihar SHO Jaivir said the girl told the police that she hailed from Etah in UP. “We deployed a police team at the spot from where she was found.

In the evening, when her mother and relatives came looking for her at the spot, the police team informed them that their daughter was safe and at the police station,” the SHO said, adding that, in the meantime, they had contacted the child welfare committee officials about the same. The girl’s mother had come to the city on Thursday around 8am. “Their relatives stay in Molahera village and she had come here to look for work,” Jaivir said.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 02:02 IST