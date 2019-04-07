Love triangle leads to guard’s murder

Police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old security guard for allegedly stabbing his colleague following an altercation over a woman at a private hospital on Friday morning.

According to police, both men were in love with the same woman, who also works in the same hospital on New Railway Road. The suspect Naufil Anwar of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, wanted to marry a woman and had expressed his desire to the victim— Jugal Kishore — a common friend to both.

“The victim and the woman often spoke with each other and also used to exchange messages. Anwar was irked by his closeness to the woman and had asked him to stay away from her. Despite his repeated request, Kishore kept in touch with her which irritated Anwar,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police.

The call detail records of the victim showed his last call and text were to the woman, said police.

The police said duo fought several times in the hospital premises but the other staff members intervened and had convinced them to resolve their problem.

“The duo fought outside the hospital premises after their duty hours on Thursday. The staff members intervened and sent them home. On Friday, they had a heated argument on the phone at 3 am and Anwar called his family members, informing them that he would kill Kishore. They did not take him seriously. As per our preliminary probe, the woman was fond of Kishore and was not interested in Anwar but we are in the process of confirming this,” said Singh.

