Mall bouncer booked for allegedly molesting woman in Gurugram’s Civil Lines

A 28-year-old man was booked for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman in his neighbourhood and forcing her to sit in his car in Civil Lines, police said. The woman told police that the suspect had also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to her family members.

The suspect, according to the police, is a bouncer and works at a mall in the city. On Sunday evening, he allegedly forced the woman to sit inside his car and caught hold of her hand. The incident took place when the woman had gone out to buy groceries from a nearby store. The police said that the victim’s family was not in the city when the incident occurred.

“The victim was walking towards the main road when the accused stopped his car and asked her to sit inside. When she refused, he caught hold of her hand and pulled her. The victim raised an alarm and rushed towards her house,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

In her complaint, the victim alleged that this was not the first time that the man passed lewd comments at her and followed her when she went out. “When the victim complained to the mother of the accused, she also threatened her and asked her not to disclose the incident to anyone else her son would harm her,” Singh said, adding that they have booked the mother too.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at women police station west. No arrests were made, said police.

In another incident, a 55-year-old woman has complained against her neighbour in a Manesar village for allegedly abusing her and passing lewd comments.

According to the police, the victim was alone at home when the incident took place on Saturday. The victim in her complaint said that the man used to show obscene gestures and pass comments at her every day.

“The accused had last year also done similar act with complainant’s daughter-in-law and was arrested. He is currently out on bail. There are multiple complaints against him,” said Singh. A case was registered at women police station, Manesar.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 05:10 IST