Malls, shopping complexes and offices to shut on weekends

gurugram

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:26 IST

All malls, markets, public and private offices and shops, except those dealing in essential goods and services, will remain shut on every Saturday and Sunday in Haryana to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). There will not be any restrictions on peoples’ movement or traffic.

The decision is likely to hit traders in Gurugram, already reeling from the 68-day national lockdown induced by the viral pandemic, and people’s reluctance to move out during the initial phase of the relaxation of curbs from June.

The decision was declared by state home minister Anil Vij on Twitter on Friday evening. Later, chief secretary Keshani Anand Arora issued the order in this regard.

A senior state official privy to discussions said the government had noticed that the people were not following health protocols and were careless. “Since gatherings are taking place and huge rush of people is seen in market complexes, we are noticing citizens are taking pandemic lightly. Due to this, Covid-19 numbers are increasing not in Gurugram alone but other districts as well,” said the official who did not wish to be named. “It is not a weekend lockdown. No curfew has been imposed.”

In Haryana, the Covid-19 tally has crossed 52,000 and 585 deaths till Friday, according to the daily state health bulletin. The above mentioned official said the Covid-19 numbers were largely increasing in northern parts of the state sucha as Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Panipat.

In a press statement issued from state capital Chandigarh, the government said that these orders shall remain in force till further orders.

Shopping malls and market associations in Gurugram were disappointed over the move.

Aman Bajaj, member, Metropolitan Mall Association, said that they had not anticipated this. “Business is already affected as malls opened in the later stages of the unlock phase. In a week, there are nearly three to four days with no sale at all. We were gradually regaining our customers on Saturdays and Sundays as people are occupied during the weekday due to work from home. The decision will affect us badly,” he said.

Harinder Rana, president, Palam Vyapar Kendra Market Association, said that the business will be affected. “But nothing can be done as it is a government order and we cannot go against them. We have been informed that challans will be issued if shops except those dealing in essential goods are opened on weekends,” said Rana.