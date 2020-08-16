e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Man accused of multiple thefts arrested from Sohna Chowk

Man accused of multiple thefts arrested from Sohna Chowk

gurugram Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Saturday arrested a man, accused of involvement in several thefts in the city, from Sohna Chowk. The police said, so far, he has confessed to his involvement in three cases of thefts in Bilaspur, Manesar and Shivaji Nagar areas.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Alok, a resident of Delhi Gate, was a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested by a team of crime branch, Manesar, after a tip-off was received that he was on his way to Sohna Chowk to sell some of the stolen items.

The police said on August 2, he had barged into a house in Prem Nagar in Shivaji Nagar area and decamped with a man’s wallet and two mobile phones while the victim was asleep in another room of his house. In the police complaint, the victim had said that his wallet had two ATM cards, one credit card, a driving licence, PAN card, Voter ID card and some cash.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “During questioning, the accused man has confessed to two more cases of theft in Manesar and Bilaspur areas. We are questioning him to ascertain if he acted alone or is part of a gang.”

A crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said, “The suspect had stolen inverter batteries after breaking the shutters of a shop in Jamalpur, Bilaspur on February 17 this year. On March 13, he had stolen batteries from two trucks in village Naharpur. So far, three cases have been traced against him and we are questioning him to trace more.”

