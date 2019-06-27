Man accused of over 70 vehicle thefts held in Sohna; 60 bikes recovered

Officers of the Sohna crime branch arrested a man accused of over 70 vehicle thefts, loots and snatching, and recovered 60 motorcycles, a car and two mobile phones from his possession. Police said the suspect, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in Delhi, Bhiwadi, Mathura and Jhajjar, was an expert in stealing motorcycles by breaking the lock.

The suspect, Azad alias Kuddu, 40, a Nuh resident, was arrested from Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna after a tip-off. Police said he confessed to his involvement in thefts in the city, Faridabad, Delhi, Palwal, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Mathura and Jhajjar.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said Azad was arrested in 2009 and released in 2013.

“Before his arrest, he was associated with the Ammu gang. Since his release in 2013, he had been operating on his own. He specialised in stealing vehicles by breaking their locks within 10 seconds,” he said.

Ammu gang was earlier active in Palwal, Faridabad and neighbouring region. The gang members used to loot from SUVs and trucks.

“He used to sell the motorcycles for between ₹5,000 and ₹12,000, depending on the make,” said ACP Singh.

On June 21, he was produced in a district court and sent to police custody for five days. On Wednesday, he was sent to judicial custody, said police.

