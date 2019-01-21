Man alleges cops tried to kill him at gangster’s behest, police reject claim

Two Basai residents, one of whom is a history-sheeter, alleged that officials of the crime branch, in police uniforms, fired at them on Saturday afternoon at the behest of their rival, a gangster.

The police, however, denied the allegation and said that an investigation has been ordered into the matter. The police said that they have been taking strict action against wanted persons and many criminals, including close aides of Kaushal, have been arrested in the last year.

“I have called the crime team to my office on Monday and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them. There must be some other reason as these people were already involved in other incidents and one of them is a history-sheeter. We will get clarity on the issue by Monday. Meanwhile, we are scanning the CCTV footage and conducting an investigation into the matter,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The duo, Gaurav Kataria and his cousin, a minor, said they were sitting inside their car, a Hyundai Accent, near a school in Sector 10 when a team of crime branch officials from Sector 10, in three vehicles, reached the spot and started chasing them. When they were nearing their village, the police allegedly fired five shots in their direction.

The duo said that they escaped from the spot towards their village and despite being intercepted by the crime team, were saved by the timely intervention of the villagers, who surrounded them, as per a complaint lodged with the police.

Kataria is a vegetable vendor in Basai and his family has a rivalry with gangster Kaushal. He alleged that the police were trying to kill him in a fake encounter at Kaushal’s behest. The incident has been recorded in a CCTV camera, he said.

Kataria’s family was earlier provided with police protection as well, following death threats from Kaushal.

“They fired at least five rounds. One of the bullets pierced the left gate of the car and got stuck in the gearbox. The dent made by the bullet on the car is evident,” said Kataria.

He said they ran towards their house, but the crime team continued in pursuit. “We entered our house by jumping haphazardly, fearing for our lives. The officials also followed us inside the house with weapons in their hand,” said Kataria.

Villagers and family members rushed out of their house hearing gunshots and gathered outside the house, said Kataria. It was only after they threatened to call the police control room and the city police commissioner that they returned, he added.

Kataria lodged a complaint against the officials at the Sector 9A police station. The police have initiated an investigation but are yet to register a case.

Kataria is currently out on bail, after he was arrested in an attempt to murder case.

Kataria’s cousin said Kaushal has been trying to harm their family. “We suspect that Kaushal is behind the incident. What if we were shot dead? The police would have portrayed it as an encounter,” he said.

Kataria handed over the bullet shell and recordings of CCTV camera to the police as evidence.

Jan 21, 2019