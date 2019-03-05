Man alleges to have received threat call from Bhondsi jail

A man was allegedly threatened with dire consequences by a criminal, who is currently lodged inside Bhondsi jail. The victim had received a call from the man, asking him to withdraw an ongoing case, the police said on Monday.

The victim, Rakesh, who is in his thirties, had filed a case of a cheque getting bounced against the suspect, who had called him to make him withdraw the case, said Vedparkash, station house officer(SHO) of Kherki Daula Police Station.

An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station under Section 506 of the IPC.

The police said that the victim, a resident of Nakhrola village in the city, got a phone call threatening to kill him on December 6, 2018, from an alleged criminal Deeraj, who is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail.

“The complaint was filed before the DCP (crime) and the crime investigation agency did a preliminary investigation. Later, they forwarded the complaint to us, asking to file an FIR,” the SHO said.

Pradeep, head constable, who is the investigation officer in the case, said that the location of the phone from which the call was made was traced by CIA to the area near Bhondsi jail.

“We do not know whether the call came from inside the jail itself, but it is from the area and we are looking into the matter,” the official said.

Hindustan Times had reported last December that in 2018, around 48 persons were booked and 84 mobile phones and 18 SIM cards were seized from inmates, according to Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent of Bhondsi jail.

Jail authorities said that they have urged the city police to depute policemen on motorcycles along the boundary wall of the jail for sometime during the day to avert such incidents.

In February, 11 mobile phones, including smartphones chargers and batteries, were recovered from a packet, allegedly thrown inside the jail complex, during an inspection.

In January, relatives of three prisoners in Bhondsi Jail, were booked for allegedly trying to sneak in drugs, mobile phone chargers and a bluetooth device.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 04:05 IST