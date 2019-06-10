Man arrested as pet dog bites house help

A man was arrested on Sunday after one of his six pet dogs bit a 27-year-old woman who works at his house as domestic help on Wednesday morning in Sushant Lok-1.

Identified as Sharad Agarwal, 47, a software engineer who works from home, the suspect was arrested on charges of negligent conduct with respect to animals, the police said.

According to the police, the victim who hails from Panna in Madhya Pradesh had been working at the accused’s house since May 13 this year. The incident took place on Wednesday around 7.30am, when the victim was working at the suspect’s house, the police said.

“I have been telling him to lock up his dogs whenever I come for work. On June 5, I asked him to do so again, but he did not. Five of his six dogs surrounded me and started to bark. I screamed for help, but he did not listen. Then, one of the dogs bit me. I sustained injuries on my wrist, legs and shoulders. I was bleeding severely, but he did not take me to a hospital. He arranged for an autorickshaw and sent me home,” the victim stated in FIR. She added that the accused refused to give her any compensation as well.

The victim was not able to walk for at least two days after the incident, the police said.

Manoj Kumar, head constable, Sushant Lok police station, said, “The suspected man’s dogs are known to create trouble in the neighbourhood. He has at least six dogs and all of them have been picked up from the street. He was arrested on Sunday around 2.30pm. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Saturday.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 05:21 IST