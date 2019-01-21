Man arrested for allegedly raping colleague at Manesar

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman who worked with him at a private company in Manesar, the police said.

The accused, in his early 20s, was arrested for allegedly raping the woman on Wednesday at a guest house in Sector 1 of Manesar, said Kanta Devi, station house officer of Manesar women’s police station.

“Her medical examination has been conducted and her statement was recorded before a magistrate,” the officer said.

The woman, hailing from Panipat, lives in Naharpur and has been working in the company for one year.

On Wednesday, the woman was waiting on the road near Naharpur to go to work when the accused, driving a car, offered to drop her .

The woman told the police that instead, he took her to a guest house in Sector 1 of Manesar and raped her. She alleged that he threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident.

The woman later confided in her husband and they filed a complaint with the police. “The accused was arrested following a tip-off from an informer and will be produced at a city court on Monday,” Devi said.

