Man arrested for assaulting father

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 11.50pm when the accused man had a heated argument with his father.

gurgaon Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Monday.(HT Photo)

A man in his late twenties was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up his 56-year-old father and threatening to kill him on Sunday night in Bhondsi. The police said the alleged altercation happened because of a property dispute. The arrested man, a resident of Nayagaon, works as a driver with a private company. According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 11.50pm when the accused man had a heated argument with his father. According to the police, the accused kicked and punched his father, who sustained minor injuries. A case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Monday. The accused was produced in a district court and released on bail on Monday.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 04:00 IST

