Man arrested for ATM thefts in Gurugram was wanted in 200 cases in 6 states

Five days after the police arrested a gangster wanted in over 200 cases of vehicle snatching, ATM thefts, murder, attempt to murder, loot, snatching and assault, the police on Sunday said the accused had revealed how he escaped the police for so long.

During interrogation, he revealed that in each state, before committing a crime, he would recruit a new person as his henchman to evade arrest.

Accused Shahid alias Advani, leader of notorious Advani gang, was allegedly wanted for involvement in criminal cases in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP and Maharashtra, the police said. He specialised in uprooting ATMs and cut open the cash tray with a gas cutter, the police said.

City police spokesperson Subhash Boken said for all his activities Advani would rent cars at above-market rates to win the owner’s trust. “He used to do a recce of the kiosk to be looted. It would either be in an isolated place or unmanned,” he said.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:59 IST