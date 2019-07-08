Man arrested for flashing minor daughter

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly flashing his private parts to his 10-year-old daughter in a village in Gurugram. The police said that the man’s wife had moved out of the house a few days ago.

According to the police, the wife had shifted with another man in Rewari, leaving behind her children with the accused man, who is a daily wager.

A police official privy to the investigation said that on June 4, when the children met their mother in Rewari, the 10-year-old daughter told her about the incident. He added, “The victim alleged that while staying alone, her father flashed his private parts to her.” The accused man was arrested from his residence in Gurugram on Sunday around 6.00 pm.

The police had initially registered a zero first information report against the accused man under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at a police station in Rewari. On Saturday, the FIR was forwarded to the Sector 10 police station.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 00:10 IST