Man arrested for raping, duping woman he met on social networking website

A man in his 30s was arrested for allegedly raping a 37-year-old woman and also duping her of Rs 21 lakh, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, a resident of Ashok Vihar, was a conman who targeted spinsters on dating and networking sites by promising marriage and later duped them by ‘borrowing’ money.

Police said the accused was arrested on Wednesday after the woman, a Delhi resident, who works in a private company in Cyber Hub, Gurugram, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the man duped and raped her on the pretext of marriage.

A case was registered against the man under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and relevant sections of cheating of the IPC at DLF Phase-1 police station.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that according to the complaint, the woman got acquainted with the man on a social networking website last year.

“After a brief courtship, the man promised to marry her. The woman alleged that he took her to a private hotel in DLF Phase-1 in May 2017 and raped her,” the police officer said.

Police said that over the course of the year, the man allegedly borrowed Rs 21 lakh from the woman, citing a medical emergency and for an investment in a business enterprise. “The woman transferred the money online. The man later took her money and refused to marry her,” said the officer.

Police said that according to a preliminary probe, it was found that the man had a history of befriending women online on dating websites and conning them by taking money.

“We are questioning him to find out about any past incidents, in which he had duped other women. In one case, he had taken over Rs 2 lakh from a woman he had met online, but no complaint was filed against him at the time,” the officer said

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 04:51 IST