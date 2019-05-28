Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 1 crore from bizman

One person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to extort Rs1 crore from a businessman and threatening to kill him in Ashok Vihar Phase 3.

He was identified as Laxmi Narayan, a resident of Sector 12.

The police said Narayan used to work in the victim’s company and that both of them were distant relatives. According to the police, Narayan was debt-ridden and wanted to arrange money for his daughter’s wedding.

The police arrested him from Ashok Vihar Phase 3 with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said that during interrogation, Narayan told them that he started a factory three years ago which was shut down and he lost money. He then started working for his relative in Ashok Vihar.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “Narayan had to arrange money for his daughter’s impending wedding.”

Police said Narayan left two notes in his relative’s car, on April 28 and May 25, asking for Rs 1 crore, threatening to shoot him if he did not comply. “The victim contacted the police on Sunday after he got the second note,” the SHO said. A case was registered against Narayan and he was sent to police custody for a day.

First Published: May 28, 2019 01:46 IST