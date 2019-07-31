Man arrested in Sohna for looting commuters

gurugram

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:20 IST

The police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and looting commuters after offering them shared cab rides across the city. The police said that the man was a history-sheeter and was allegedly involved in at least eight such incidents. Three of his accomplices were arrested earlier.

The suspect, identified as Shokeen, is a resident of Raipur, Sohna. He was arrested from his house after a tip-off by a team of crime branch officials from Sector 39. According to the police, during the interrogation, he allegedly confessed to have been involved in at least eight cases, including kidnapping, snatching, dacoity and loot.

The police had received a complaint from an employee of a private company in Udyog Vihar in January 2019. In the complaint, the victim had said that a gang of four persons allegedly robbed him at gunpoint after offering him a shared cab ride. The suspects had allegedly stolen his gold chain, wallet and $800. He was allegedly taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw cash.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said the gang was allegedly involved in more than six snatching cases in the city. “Four such cases were reported from DLF Phase-2. Another incident of kidnapping and dacoity was registered in Delhi. The modus operandi of the gang was to rob unsuspecting people at gun point after offering them a shared cab ride,” said Boken.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 03:20 IST